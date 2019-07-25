Is the grass greener on the other side of the Jordan?

The Three Weeks of Mourning for the Holy Temple: From fasting to rebuilding.

The nation of Israel has begun the Three Weeks, the annual period of progressively intensifying mourning practices for the destruction of the Holy Temple.

In this week's edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the significance of this time and how the absence of the Holy Temple, and our need to rebuild it, relate to the contemporary reality of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

And as the book of Numbers winds down, our hosts share fascinating and frank insights into this week's Torah portion of parashat Matot.