Will a military strike solve the Iranian nuclear problem?

Tensions escalate after Iran says they arrested 17 spies for the CIA. However, US President Trump denies Iran's claims.

Even so, with the spy claims, attacks on drones and ships, as well as threats from both sides heating up, we may be seeing war. If war does indeed come, how should the US and Israel fight it? With a returning punch or a total knock-out blow?

Tamar Yonah interviews Aaron Braunstein, a former US Foreign Service Officer who knows his way around the block when it comes to Middle East and Islamic relations.

He states that the West needs to be ready to deliver much more than a proportional or "measured" response to Iranian aggression. In fact, what needs to be done is to deal it a "knock-out" blow.