PA warns: 'The most dangerous season of Judaization' has begun

Three days ago, on the Jewish fast day 17th of Tammuz, which sets off a three-week-period of mourning for the destruction of Jerusalem and the two Temples, the Palestinian Authority warned that "the most dangerous season of Judaization" has begun:

"Among the extremist Jews, today is a Talmudic holiday considered the beginning of the most dangerous season of Judaization, and it is what is called 'the fast of Tammuz,' and is a prelude to the anniversary of what is called 'the destruction of the alleged Temple.'"

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 21, 2019]

The PA characterizes the visit of any Jew to the Temple Mount - the holiest place in Judaism - as "an invasion" and "a break in." They claim the Muslims have the sole right to the entire Temple Mount, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all its buildings and plazas, and even the Western Wall, which they refer to as the Al-Buraq Wall. Despite historical evidence, the PA claims that there never was a Jewish Temple on the Temple Mount and they deny any Jewish historical connection to the land of Israel in general and to Jerusalem and the Western Wall in particular.



As Palestinian Media Watch has shown, the PA refers to the Jewish Temple exclusively with the term "the alleged Temple" and to all Jews who want to exercise their right to visit the Jewish holy place as "extremist Jews." Any visit by a Jew to the Temple Mount is referred to as a "desecration" and any reference to Jewish history or discovery of Jewish artifacts are referred to by the PA as "Judaization."



Rooted in this narrative, the PA "Ministry of Religious Affairs" "condemned" the visits by Jews to the Temple Mount on Sunday as "break-ins to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque" and called the Jewish day of mourning the Temple one of the "Judaizing Talmudic holidays." Knowing that a three-week-period of mourning the Temples' destructions from the 17 of Tammuz until Tisha B'Av had started and that many Jews would be visiting Jerusalem's holy places at this time, the official PA daily warned of the "most dangerous Judaization season." In addition, the Deputy PA "Minister of Religious Affairs" Husam Abu Al-Rub threatened that the so-called "break-ins" by "extremist Jews" "herald a great danger that will cast its shadow over the entire region," unless the international community and the Arab and Islamic nations "work to stop" them.



PA Chairman Abbas himself and his "presidential office" have said that Jews "desecrate" and "defile" them when they visit what the PA claims are exclusively Islamic holy sites. Even official PA radio has broadcast a song with the lyrics:



"The Zionist" has "defiled the mosques and churches" in the cities of "Haifa, Ramallah, Gaza, Jaffa, Ramle, Acre, and occupied Jerusalem."

[Official PA radio station The Voice of Palestine, Dec. 19, 2018]