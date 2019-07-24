Georgia woman shoots at McDonald's over cold fries

A Georgia woman was arrested for firing a gun at a McDonald's because she was angry at receiving cold French fries, local media reported.

According to WTOC-TV, the incident occurred Monday afternoon. The woman returned after leaving with her order and complained that the fries were cold. When the manager went into the kitchen to get her more fries, she pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the floor.

She then left after the owner of the McDonald's branch gave her a refund for the fries.

A police officer saw the woman leave the McDonald's. A chase ensued when she refused to pull over her vehicle. She was arrested after 10-15 minutes.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Lillian Shantel Tarver, USA Today reported. She is being held without bail and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, armed assault, and fleeing the scene of a crime.