'Peace Now' professor: 'May lightning strike down IDF soldiers'

In response to Israel's recent demolition of illegal Arab buildings in Wadi al-Hummus, senior Hebrew University professor Amiram Goldblum called the IDF soldiers who demolished the buildings "Jewish terrorists" and wished for a "lighting bolt" to strike them down.

"If there was a God, he would've brought down a lightning bolt on the Jewish terrorists who destroyed the home," wrote Goldblum on Facebook.

In the same post, Goldblum also called Israel an "apartheid state" and said that he hopes the building's residents seek revenge on the soldiers.

"The caligae [derogatory term for soldiers] of the apartheid state Israel are demolishing homes in Area A of miserable Palestinians in a modern method," posted Goldblum. "I hope that the home will avenge its blood against its destroyers and the ones who gave the orders."

Goldblum, who serves on the public council for the far-left New Israel Fund and is a senior member of the anti-Israel "Peace Now" organization, is an outspoken critic of Israel who is no stranger to controversy.

In June 2018, Goldblum called student activists from the pro-Israel Im Tirtzu organisation "Nazi dogs" and threatened to prevent them from getting accepted into advanced degrees.

Dozens of students at Hebrew University affiliated with Im Tirtzu submitted a formal complaint to the university, which condemned Goldblum's remarks but did not impose disciplinary measures on him.

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu which discovered Goldblum's post, called the post "disgraceful" and said that Im Tirtzu is urging its followers to report it to Facebook as incitement.

"It is disgraceful to see how a professor who teaches in a publicly-funded university and receives his salary from the Israeli taxpayer, calls IDF soldiers 'terrorists' and writes that he hopes harm befalls them," said Peleg.

"While he is drinking his espresso in Hebrew University's cafeteria, these same soldiers are working day and night to ensure his safety. Rather than disgustingly inciting against IDF soldiers, Goldblum should focus his time on actually doing his job."