'US support for Israel is stronger than ever'

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Wednesday responded to the US House of Representatives' decision to pass a resolution condemning the boycott, divestment, and sanctions BDS movement.

The resolution, sponsored by US Rep. Bradley Scott Schneider (D-IL), opposes efforts to delegitimize Israel, including the BDS campaign, passed with an overwhelming majority of 398 votes in favor, 17 against, and five abstentions, was aimed at US companies with commercial ties to Israel.

"The decision to denounce the boycott campaign is an important achievement in the struggle against the delegitimization and anti-Semitism within BDS," Erdan said. "It proves that despite exceptional extremist voices currently heard in the public discourse in the United States, the support and cooperation with Israel on a bi-partisan level is stronger than ever."

"The importance of this decision is that it publicly recognizes that key parts of BDS oppose Israel's existence as a Jewish state, no matter the borders, and that BDS only harms the chances of achieving peace and coexistence in our region. We will work to implement this decision and turn it into practical policy against the efforts of the boycott campaign.

"The passing of the resolution marks the most recent blow in a series of recent political defeats for BDS," Erdan added, noting that "two months ago, the Bundestag passed a resolution condemning the 'methods and accusations' of BDS as anti-Semitic, calling on the German government to avoid contact with organizations promoting it."