Era of the fax officially ends

Law requiring public bodies to accept emails instead of faxes goes into effect.

Israel's Fax Law will go into effect on Friday, one year after it was approved by the Knesset, Israel Hayom reported.

The law, initiated by Likud MKs Sharren Haskel and David Bitan, requires government ministries and public bodies such as hospitals, the National Insurance Institute, health funds, and others, to allow the public to contact them via email instead of via fax.

"It's time to move forward and accommodate today's technology," Haskel said. "This is 2019. Everyone works with email. Faxes are a thing of the past."