Jerusalem chief rabbi calls on gays to 'overcome' homosexuality

Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar says homosexual lifestyle incompatible with Judaism, calls on gays to 'overcome their lust.'

The Sephardi chief rabbi of Jerusalem said that practicing homosexuals cannot be religious Jews and called homosexuality “a wild lust that needs to be overcome.”

Rabbi Shlomo Amar made the remarks last week during a sermon. A video of some of his comments was published Monday by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

“There are people who call themselves religious who also fell into that trap,” he said. “They aren’t religious. It would be better if they cast off their kippah and Shabbat [observance] and show their true faces.”

"There are a lot of people today who want to permit this and all kinds of other things which are prohibited. Today, they say, things are different, so you can ride a bus on the Sabbath. They permit leavened bread on Passover, 'things today are different', they say. We need to bring them back [to observance] and encourage them to repent."

The rabbi also referred to homosexuality as “a wild lust that needs to be overcome and it can be overcome.”

Three groups representing LGBTQ Jews– Bat-Kol, Havruta and the Gay Religious Community — slammed his remarks in a joint statement Tuesday, according to The Times of Israel.

“Rabbi Amar, with your harsh comments you called on our families to vomit us out of our homes and from our communities,” the organizations said.

Last week, Israel’s new education minister, Rafi Peretz, came under fire for saying he supports gay conversion therapy and that he has used the practice to help homosexual youth. He later walked back his remarks, condemning the practice.