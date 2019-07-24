Saudi Arabia: Stop Israel's aggression

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned Israel's demolition of illegal Palestinian Arab homes in eastern Jerusalem, urging world powers to "stop this aggression".

"The cabinet strongly condemned and denounced authorities of the Israeli occupation for the demolition of dozens of houses in... east Jerusalem," said a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency and quoted by AFP.

"It called on the international community to intervene to stop this aggression and dangerous escalation that targets Palestinians."

Israeli forces on Monday morning sealed off and began demolishing ten of the over 100 illegally-built structures erected in defiance of a 2011 Israeli Civil Administration order barring construction near the security fence.

The apartment buildings were built in the Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood of Sur Baher, an Arab enclave located almost entirely in Jerusalem.

The strip of land in Wadi al-Hummus area where the illegal structures are located, however, is just outside of the municipal borders of Jerusalem, but on the Jerusalem side of the security fence.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the demolition as well and accused Israel of carrying out a massacre. It called on the international community “to intervene immediately and bring an end to Israeli aggression.”