Iran establishes bases throughout America that serve as outposts to promote terrorism. How can we fight this?

While you were sleeping, Iran has established military and economic bases across the Americas: South, Central and North America.

How do they do this? Through drugs, crime, forgeries, and missile bases pointing towards the USA.

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book "Muslim Winter", talks about the ways in which Iran's consolidation in American territory can be fought.