Netanyahu: Herzl rejected a halahkic state

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu, took part Tuesday evening in the memorial ceremony for Theodore Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism, on Mount Herzl.

"Herzl understood very well that Judaism is both a religion and a nation," Netanyahu said in his speech. "On the one hand, he recognized and respected the vitality of the Jewish religion, and on the other hand he wanted a nation-state of all its citizens, Jews and non-Jews alike."

"I have to emphasize in this position, you will understand why - he was in favor of the Jewish state, but he rejected a halahkic state. We continue to maintain this required balance: the love of Torah and the law of the state."



"When Herzl came to rest at the top of our capital, there were those who said, 'We saw him in our mind's eye when he smiled,' because Herzl came home to our flourishing country," Netanyahu said. "We continue to follow his path - with a sense of common destiny, and with the aspiration to secure a common future for all parts of our people, for all the citizens of our country."

"If Herzl sees our achievements, I am sure that his smile would be broadened." The Prime Minister said as he concluded his speech.