'Omar, Tlaib should come through Hamas tunnels, not Tel Aviv'

Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has called upon the Israeli government to consider offering a alternative point of entry to US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib after media reports indicated that they would be allowed entry into the Jewish State.

Cardoza-Moore suggested: “Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib seek the absolute destruction of the State of Israel. They have proven in word and action that they hold deep-rooted hate for Jews and Israel. Allowing them entry into the Jewish State will only embolden them to further their hate-filled agenda and incite terror attacks against Jews and Christians in Israel and abroad. They have both raised money for American front groups of the Muslim Brotherhood like the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Islamic Relief USA. These women are effectively Hamas representatives in Congress that endanger Israel and America. If Ilhan Omar wants to visit her Hamas friends in Gaza, she can use the terror tunnels from Egypt. She can then witness first hand the impact of her fundraising efforts and report back to her constituents about her successful campaign. No need to come through Tel Aviv.”

Cardoza-Moore concluded: “Omar and Tlaib simply seek Israel’s demise and should be barred from the country especially after initiating a congressional bill that equates Israel with Nazi Germany. Tens of thousands of Americans have signed our PJTN petition to oust these despicable anti-Semites from Congress. They don’t belong in Congress and they certainly don’t belong in Israel. If this wasn’t one-hundred-percent clear, it should be after they proposed a bill to allow boycotts against the world’s only Jewish State, equating it to Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany.”