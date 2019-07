Justice Minister decides to fire attorney Amy Palmor who served in position for years.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana ousted Justice Ministry Director General Amy Palmor.

He also turned to the Civil Service Commissioner and asked that his confidant Ofir Cohen be appointed Director-General of the Ministry.

Palmor served as the Ministry's Director-General for the last five-and-a-half years.

She was appointed to the post by former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, and also worked with Minister Ayelet Shaked. The two worked together to lead various reforms.