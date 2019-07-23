Gafni: Liberman's opposition to us is temporary

MK Gafni says his party will recommend PM Netanyahu - but if Netanyahu can't form a coalition 'all options are open.'

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ), who heads the Knesset's Finance Committee, on Tuesday morning said his party will recommend Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remain in his position after September's elections.

"Our candidate for prime minister is Binyamin Netanyahu, it's very simple. You can't ignore the fact that he's an excellent prime minister who's accomplished a lot, and therefore, as long as the law allows him to serve as prime minister, we're with him," Gafni told Galatz.

However, Gafni emphasized that if Netanyahu does not manage to form a government, all options are on the table: "If we see after the elections that Netanyahu cannot form a government, then we'll talk. We don't rule any politicians out. We won't sit with [Blue and White leader MK Yair] Lapid in the same coalition - that's clear."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, Gafni said: "LIberman is a different story, today he's against us, yesterday and tomorrow he's working hand in hand with us. We're always meeting with our rabbis, this is just a temporary trick in order to gain votes, which won't work in the end."

Gafni also praise his own efforts, saying: "If they ever ask you if Gafni is sectorial, tell them that the issue of tax credits for different towns is one the government was afraid to deal with, and I and my colleagues in the Finance Committee pushed it through."

"We haven't finished with this issue, if it weren't for the man who forced all of us to undergo an extraneous and wasteful election cycle, we would be in the middle of finding a solution for Acre as well."