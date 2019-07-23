Haredi MK: Require drivers to install warning systems

UTJ MK Uri Maklev on Monday requested that Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) change Israel's policies and require the use of technological devices to prevent children from being forgotten in vehicles.

"I turn to you, after the tragic incident in which an infant was left in a vehicle," Maklev wrote. "As you now, we have held numerous discussions and activities on the topic of forgetting children. Unfortunately most of our conclusions have still not been implemented or led to a legal and practical result in the field."

"1. It has been agreed that the Ministry of Transportation will be the central platform and will provide financial incentives to bring about a change and the implementation of relevant technologies, so that developers and manufacturers involved in the field of warnings will be able to advance their marketing to the entire public. As far as I know, these actions were not actually implemented and there is no information about business companies which market these products.

"2. In previous years the Transportation Ministry actively publicized the issue on various media in order to raise public awareness of the issue and to prevent these types of situations from recurring in the future. This must be restarted urgently.

"3. I call on you to change the Transportation Ministry's policy and reevaluate a change in the transportation regulations, so that every driver who drives young children will be required to install a system to prevent children from being forgotten, similar to the existing law regarding school transportation.

"In light of the importance and urgency of the matter, I call on you to adopt and implement these points immediately. I call on you to change the Transportation Ministry's policies and reexamine changing transportation regulations, so that every driver transporting children will install a system to prevent forgetting children. In light of the urgency of the situation, I call on you to adopt these policies immediately."