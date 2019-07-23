'Nothing good can come from Omar and Tlaib visit to Israel'

Marc Zell thinks that it would be a mistake to allow Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib into Israel on their upcoming planned visit.

Josh Hasten interviews Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Abroad in Israel and VP and General Counsel for Republicans Overseas (worldwide).

Zell says that instead of condemning the hate on display by the “squad” – the four freshman Democratic Congresswomen in the news who have repeatedly demonstrated their anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sentiments, the leadership of the party has targeted President Trump.

He also says it would be a mistake to allow Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib into Israel on their upcoming planned visit, as they are BDS supporters. He feels that nothing good can come from their trip.