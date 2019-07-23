Arab tries to stab officers in Hadera

21-year-old Palestinian Arab neutralized by police officers after trying to stab one of them.

A 21-year-old Palestinian Arab was neutralized by police officers in Hadera on Monday night after he tried to stab one of them.

The police reported that police officers who were on patrol had asked a suspect to identify himself, but he pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them. Another officer from the force fired at the suspect's lower body.

The Palestinian Arab, who is listed in moderate condition, was evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital after police sappers determined there were no explosive devices in the area.