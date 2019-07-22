Plane accidentally fired missile at Syria

Pilot accused of recklessness for launching missile at suspicious target without identifying target first.

An Israeli plane accidentally launched a missile at Syrian territory in late June, according to a report by News 12 Monday evening.

The Israeli Air Force had sent the plane to investigate a suspicious target on the Golan Heights near the Syrian border.

The investigation revealed that the pilot fired a missile at the target, which was later discovered to have been a false alarm.

According to the report, the pilot was accused of acting recklessly in firing a missile without properly identifying his target beforehand.

The pilot, who serves in the reserves, was suspended for a short time before returning to active duty.