The New Right's proposal to unite the right

The leaders of the New Right party unveiled Monday an official proposal for the unification of the right-wing parties under the title, "Let's unite today!"



The Offer Details:



1. The union will be implemented as a "technical bloc". After the elections, the two parties will operate independently.

2. Full equality in the list,

3. The management of a shared election campaign.

4. At the top of the bloc will be the one who will bring the most seats: Ayelet Shaked.

The leaders of the New Right handed their proposal to the heads of the United Right and waited for an answer.



"We can close the union within 10 minutes, and we are waiting to hear from Rabbi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich in order to close this week, in order to advance in the general election campaign," the party said.