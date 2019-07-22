'EU undermines Israeli sovereignty'

The Regavim Movement responded to the European Union reaction to the demolition of 15 houses in the Sur Baher neighborhood, calling it "a new record of hypocrisy on the part of the European Union".

"The EU's response in effect confirms that they recognize Israel's authority and responsibility over Area C, yet it acts blatantly in contravention of international and Israeli law and directly assists Palestinian control of these territories and undermines the sovereignty of the State of Israel as it would not to another sovereign state," Regavim said.

"The Israeli government proved today that when it wants to, it knows how to exercise its sovereignty and destroy illegal Arab construction and finds that despite the condemnations from the Left and Europe, the world isn't collapsing. Nice. Now it remains to demolish only 28,651 illegal structures in Area C and round off the corner."

The European Union issued an official announcement today condemning the demolition of houses in the Wadi al-Humus neighborhood of the Sur Baher area of ​​East Jerusalem.

"Israel continues to demolish houses, most of them in Areas A and B where according to the Oslo Accords, civil affairs are under PA jurisdiction," the European Union said in a statement.

"Israel's settlement policy is illegal under international law, we expect the Israeli authorities to stop the demolitions immediately," the EU added.

The structures in question are between Area B and Area A, and the decision to demolish them was approved yesterday by the Supreme Court, who rejected a Muslim claim against the demolition.

These are 12 structures that include more than 70 housing units built near the separation fence, and according to the Supreme Court ruling may constitute a security threat. Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan explained that the structures were built too close to the security barrier, and could be used as a haven for terrorists.