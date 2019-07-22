Deri: 'Shas is the mezuzah of the Likud'

Shas launches election campaign; Deri: 'We went to elections because of one man: Liberman; We supported and support Netanyahu.'

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri today opened the party's campaign for the 22nd Knesset under the banner "Social Power in Government".

At the start of his speech, Deri attacked former Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman and blamed him for the unnecessary election campaign: "We should be in the midst of activity after the great achievement we had.

"The government didn't come into being only because those who committed themselves to supporting Netanyahu decided to withdraw and not allow him to form a government," Deri added.

"Shas is the mezuzah of the Likud," Deri declared, utilizing the Torah commandment to suggest that Shas would protect the Likud or bring it good luck. "We don't zig-zag, we're not looking for gimmicks or connections. We're stable and we've existed for close to 40 years.

"It's not for nothing the journalists complain that we're very boring. We've said all along that we'll support Prime Minister Netanyahu and so we will continue. In the upcoming elections we'll only recommend Netanyahu to the President," Deri promised.

Deri clarified that Shas continues to oppose Lapid's entry into a future government. "Lapid remains Lapid; he doesn't even try to disguise himself as something else. And that's a challenge. We, Shas, we will do everything so that the government that will be established will be without Lapid, who will continue to issue announcements to the media and put forward proposals for the agenda from the opposition, where his place is."