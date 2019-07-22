Ayelet Shaked, Rafi Peretz in talks for right-wing alliance

Newly-minted New Right chief Ayelet Shaked speaks with United Right chairman about possible joint ticket.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who took control of the New Right party Sunday night, spoke with Education Minister and United Right chief Rafi Peretz over the phone Monday morning, in a bid to jumpstart negotiations between the two sides towards the establishment of a single right-wing ticket, spanning all of the factions to the right of the Likud.

The discussed the need to form an alliance of right-wing parties, to ensure that the rightist bloc does not hemorrhage votes to smaller parties which fail to cross the electoral threshold, as happened in the April 9th election.

During the call, the two agreed to meet in person within the next few days to move forward with negotiations.

“The responsibility to [achieve] unity is on our shoulders, it is the call of the hour,” Shaked said during the call.

Peretz later post a comment on Twitter summing up the conversation with Shaked.

“I spoke with her about the importance of creating alliances. We have responsibilities to the entire right-wing bloc. The Jewish Home always joined up and formed alliances, and will do so again this time.”

Earlier on Sunday, National Union chairman and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Peretz was prepared to accept Shaked at the top of a joint right-wing ticket.

“I can tell you that Rabbi Rafi also doesn’t rule out the possibility of placing Shaked in the top position.”

Peretz had in the past insisted on retaining the number one spot on the United Right ticket.