'Run together - or we'll end up with a left-wing government'

United Right launches campaign calling on Ayelet Shaked to run for the Knesset as part of a large right-wing list.

The National Union and Jewish Home parties are embarking on their first joint campaign under the title "Running together now, arguing later."

In a new video, the two parties call on Ayelet Shaked to show responsibility and run for the Knesset as part of a large right-wing list. The video outlines the formation of the New Right party, from Shaked and Naftali Bennett leaving the Jewish Home, until their failure to pass the electoral threshold in the last election.

In addition, the video mentions the similar messages made by Bennett and Shaked following the establishment of the New Right, with an emphasis on the need for two parties to the right of the Likud.

The video begins and ends with Bennett's statement in an interview on Channel 12 News that two separate parties are now required to run. It then warns, "Shaked and Bennett, Bennett and Shaked, this time it will end in a left-wing government.”

Watch the campaign video below (in Hebrew):

