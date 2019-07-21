Netanyahu: If necessary, I will intervene in right-wing merger

Netanyahu said that people are saying he has to intervene before the right throws out another 5-6 seats and a third election is called.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed questions on Sunday regarding his possible intervention in order to unify the right-wing parties.

"After the live broadcast, I received a number of requests from people on the right who are saying: 'You have to intervene in what is happening on the right because otherwise, we will throw out another five-six Knesset seats and we'll go back to elections once again.'"

"So I'm saying: I will not intervene for the time being but if necessary, I will intervene," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu canceled his invitation to Minister of Education and Chairman of Bayit Yehudi, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, to a meeting about a right-wing merger in light of the expected press conference of former minister Ayelet Shaked on Sunday night.

Sources on the right said that Netanyahu has been exposed in the past few days to polls that predicted a double-digit number of seats on a list led by Shaked.

According to a survey conducted by the Dialogue Institute under the supervision of Prof. Camille Fuchs for Arutz Sheva, Shaked would receive 45% of the votes from supporters of the national camp who voted in the last elections for the Union of Right-Wing Parties, the New Right and Zehut.

Another poll showed that if Shaked heads the United Right list, she will achieve better results than if Rabbi Rafi Peretz heads the party.

According to the figures, had the elections been held today and the parties to the right of the Likud joined together in one list headed by Ayelet Shaked, the list would have received ten seats, and if the same list were headed by Rabbi Rafi Peretz, it would receive eight seats.