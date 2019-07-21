Poll: Who can succeed Netanyahu as PM?

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu became the longest-serving Israeli premier in history, a symbolic milestone that has highlighted the question of who will succeed Netanyahu as leader of the right-wing camp once he retires.

A new poll conducted by the Dialog polling agency under the supervision of Professor Camil Fuchs on behalf of Arutz Sheva found that among right-wing voters at least, the former New Right ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett and the most popular candidates to lead the right-wing bloc after Netanyahu retires from politics.

According to the poll, Shaked is the most favored candidate to lead the right-wing bloc, with 29% of respondents choosing her, compared to 16% for Bennett.

In a close third is Likud MK and former minister Gideon Sa’ar at 15%, followed by Transportation Minister and National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich at 9%, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) with 4%, United Right chief and Education Minister Rafi Peretz in a distant sixth with just 2%.

Tied with Peretz are Likud ministers Miri Regev and Gilad Erdan.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) was favored by just one percent of respondents.

Ten percent of those polled responded that they don’t know who they would prefer, while seven percent said they favored someone not listed by the poll. A further two percent said they would not vote regardless of who leads the right-wing camp.

The poll surveyed 600 Israeli adults who voted for either the New Right, United Right, or Zehut parties in the April 9th election.