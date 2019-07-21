Trump: Radical Democrats need to apologize to US and Israel

'They aren't capable of loving the US,' Trump targets four Democratic congresswomen again, calling on them to apologize to US and Israel.

President Donald Trump called on four freshman Democratic congresswomen, sometimes referred to as “the Squad”, to apologize to the United States and Israel on Sunday, in his latest tweet against the four lawmakers.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” Trump wrote without naming the lawmakers.

“They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

The tweet is the latest in a back and forth between the president and “the Squad” – four left-wing Democrats in the House of Representatives first elected last November: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ilhan Omar (MN), and Ayanna Pressley (MA).

Last week, the president tweeted that the four women, whom he did not mention by name, should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Trump reiterated his criticism a day later, calling on the congresswomen to apologize to the US, to Israel, and to the “office of the presidency.”

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said,” Trump tweeted. “So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”

“If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.”

The House on Wednesday voted to condemn Trump’s remarks as racist, with four Republicans and an Independent joining the Democrats in their rebuke of the president.