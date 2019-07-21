‘Slaughter the Jews’ painted on section of Western Wall

Writing in Arabic found on "Kotel Ha'katan" part of Western Wall in Muslim Quarter. At least 1 Arab girl arrested in connection to incident.

“Slaughter the Jews” was spray painted on the Kotel HaKatan, or “little Western Wall,” a section of the Western Wall located in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The vandalism took place on Saturday. At least one Arab girl was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the incident. The graffiti, written in Arabic, was covered with more red paint to hide its message.

The Kotel HaKatan is located about 200 yards south of the Western Wall Plaza next to the Iron Gate in a narrow alleyway, and only a few rows of its stones are exposed. It is considered the second closest place to the Holy of Holies outside of the Temple Mount, with the closest being inside the Western Wall tunnels.