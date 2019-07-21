US Energy Secretary tours Western Wall

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and wife tour Western Wall to begin first official visit to Israel. 'A monumental moment for us.'

Video: Gil Shimon, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Mr. Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy of the United States, came with his wife for a visit to the Western Wall and the Western Wall Tunnels to begin his official and first visit to the State of Israel.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, greeted the Secretary along with the Israel’s Minister of Energy, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav.

The Rabbi recited Psalms Chapter 121 together with the Secretary who also placed a note between the stones of the Western Wall.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall told the Secretary that there was great symbolism to his visit falling on a day when we mark the fast of the 17 of Tamuz and the beginning of the “Three Weeks” when the Jewish nation mourns and remembers its past and prays for its future. The visit expressed the deep connection between Israel and the United States. This site provides the spiritual energy for the Jewish nation and for the entire world.

Matty Stern, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem US Energy Secretary visits Western Wall

Israel’s Minister of Energy, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, greeted the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Mr. Rick Perry: “Welcome to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish nation. I am sure this visit to the Western Wall will provide positive energies for this important visit to Israel.”

The Secretary took a tour of the Western Wall Tunnels, guided by the Director of the Foundation, that showed him fascinating remnants and ancient Judaica items that tell the story of Jewish yearning for Jerusalem throughout the generations. The visit ended at the new model of the Temple where the Secretary learned of the site’s historic significance for the Jewish people.

The Secretary noted the strong partnership between the United States and Israel and said, “This is a monumental moment for me and for my wife; being here is amazing. I hope our future will be as strong as our history.”