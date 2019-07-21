Amir Peretz: No chance of running with Meretz or Ehud Barak

Labor chairman Amir Peretz made it clear this morning that he has no intention of forming a political alliance with either the Meretz party or Ehud Barak's new Israeli Democracy party.

In an interview with Army Radio, Peretz explained, "There is no chance of joining Ehud Barak or Meretz. Such a connection establishes the walls that prevent other populations from joining us. "

Peretz, however, stressed that unlike the accusations made by Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, he dwould not sit in the Netanyahu government as long as a criminal proceeding is pending against him.

"I could call it a crude lie. There was not a moment when I stammered about it - I will not sit with Netanyahu while he is under suspicion," Peretz stressed.

The Labor chairman also addressed the question of the reports that he is negotiating with former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin. "I am conducting the negotiations with such good people, in a dignified and quiet manner - when I have something to say, I will say."