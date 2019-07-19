Barak: 'The union with Gesher is the end of the Labor party'

'Orly Levy-Abekasis is giving up on a change of government in Israel and is opening the door to an alliance with Netanyahu,' Barak says.

Democratic Israel Party chairman Ehud Barak responded Friday morning to the union of the Labor Party and the Gesher party of Orly Levy-Abekasis.

"This step may, God forbid, put an end to Labor, the vision and the legacy of the party that established the state in favor of establishing a social niche party," Barak said in a meeting with members of Kibbutz Ein Shemer.

"Orly Levy-Abekasis effectively is giving up on a change of government in Israel and is opening the door to an alliance with [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."

On Thursday, Labor Party Chairman MK Amir Peretz convened a joint press conference with chairman of the Gesher party, Orly Levy-Abekasis, who is merging with the Labor Party ahead of the upcoming elections.

"I feel that at this moment, an alliance of renewal is forming, and we have found the way to unite and build a political home for all Israelis," Peretz said at the press conference.

"I stand with excitement and great pride, with Orly Levi Abekasis standing next to me, a pioneering woman with a broad view of social justice rather than charity, of the state's responsibility for the fate of the elderly, the handicapped and young couples."

Levy-Abekasis said, "When I received a proposal from Amir, I felt it was natural to bring down the walls and look for the unifying factor. The merger is the Gesher party with the number one advocate in the social arena."