UN salutes Israeli innovation

On Wednesday at the UN headquarters in New York, the Israeli Mission to the UN held an event showcasing unique Israeli innovation.

Diplomats and government representatives from around the world, UN officials and representatives of Jewish and pro-Israel organizations were among the guests participating, as innovative Israeli technologies were featured in the areas of water, agriculture, social issues and more.

The purpose of the event was to connect local, Israeli industry with governments and senior officials from the international community at the UN headquarters during a high-level week that was part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with the companies and technologies present among those that can help countries achieve their respective SDG goals. The event was moderated by Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby.

The company NUFiltration, which participated in the event, presented a unique technology for artificial kidney remission used to filter and purify drinking water. Another company, Hilico, introduced a simple and affordable rain-harvesting device that can turn rainwater into clean, drinking water. MASHAV, Israel's agency for international development, presented its extensive field work to help the development of countries of the world.

Other companies and organizations that participated in the event included SupPlant, Rashi Foundation, Social Finance Israel, SmartWater.

The event took place as part of the United Nations Development Week - the second largest week in size and scope after the General Assembly. Shortly before the event, Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin presented to the UN Israel's first report on the work of the Ministries of Environmental Protection and Foreign Affairs in implementing the SDGs.

Last Sunday, a decision was approved to implement the sustainable development goals in the Israeli government's work programs.

Ambassador Danny Danon sent a congratulatory message to the event's participants, saying, "What you have seen today is only the beginning. Israel stands at the forefront of innovation and is ready to continue sharing our knowledge with the nations of the world."

Minister of Environmental Protection Ze'ev Elkin said, "We are celebrating an event that combines Israeli innovation with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. At the event, I represented the government as the Minister of Environmental Protection - an evolving field, innovative and contemporary field that touches on the lives of all of us - as well as a connection to Jerusalem and our heritage, a role that may be surprising to hear, but there was a minister for Jerusalem as far back as 2,700 years ago, as evidenced by an ancient stamp I presented to the UN. As minister, I bring together the glorious past and the promising and innovative future. At the Israeli event we held at the United Nations, we presented innovative Israeli companies that also solve old problems. These companies change reality from a social, technological, agricultural and environmental perspective. This is Israel's contribution to the advancement and implementation of narrowing gaps - in Israel and around the world."