Foreign Minister Katz, Bahraini counterpart meet in US

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, who is visiting Washington, held a first public meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

The public meeting and a joint photo of the two were coordinated behind the scenes by US State Department officials as part of a conference on religious freedom in Washington hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The two men discussed Iran, regional threats and cooperation between the two countries, and agreed to maintain contact.

Two weeks ago, Katz visited Abu Dhabi, where he met with a senior political figure in the United Arab Emirates.

Minister Katz recently agreed with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to set a clear goal for Israeli foreign policy, to promote normalization and to seek the signing of peace agreements between Israel and the Arab Gulf states in the coming years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will lead the policy with the support of the Prime Minister and in cooperation with all the bodies dealing with this issue. The Americans are involved as well and are assisting in the contacts.