Arutz Sheva Poll

A united right-wing list of all parties to the right of the Likud would win ten seats if it were lead by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, a new poll found, boosting the right-wing camp.

According to the poll, conducted by the Dialog agency on behalf of Arutz Sheva, if the United Right party – an alliance of the Jewish Home and National Union – were expanded to include the New Right party, Otzma Yehudit, and the Zehut party, it would win a total of eight seats under incumbent chief Rafi Peretz’s leadership.

If, however, Shaked replaced Peretz at the top of the list, the right-wing union would win 10 seats, and would boost the right-wing bloc as a whole.

With Shaked at the top of the United Right ticket, the right-wing – religious bloc would win at total of 64 seats, if Yisrael Beytenu is included. The Likud would receive 31 seats, compared to 8 for Yisrael Beytenu, seven for Shas, and eight for United Torah Judaism.

On the left, the Blue and White party would win 28 seats, compared to seven each for Meretz and Labor, four for Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party, and 10 for the Joint Arab List.

With Peretz at the top of the United Right, however, the party would win just 8 seats, with the Likud at 32 seats, Yisrael Beytenu at eight, Shas at six, and United Torah Judaism at seven, for a total of 61 seats.

The Blue and White party would, in this scenario, win 29 seats, with 11 seats for the Joint Arab List, 8 seats for Labor, seven for Meretz, and four for the Israel Democratic Party.

A poll released Thursday by Dialog and conducted under the supervision of Prof. Camil Fuchs found that Ayelet Shaked remains the most popular candidate among right-wing voters for the United Right, with 45% of respondents favoring her, compared to 19% who preferred Naftali Bennett, 12% who chose Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and just 5% who chose incumbent chief and Education Minister Rafi Peretz.