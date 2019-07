Rushing water breaks through wall at a Queens subway station, knocking one rider onto his back

Torrential rains caused a subway station in Queens to flood Wednesday evening.

The flooding occurred at approximately 8:30 PM at the Court Square-23rd Street subway stop in Long Island City, when the rainwater knocked down a temporary wall at the station.

Video posted on social media showed the flood waters sweeping the feet out from under a commuter. The man was nearly knocked into the path of an oncoming train.