2 killed in Sinai suicide bombing

Suicide bomber targets military checkpoint in northern Sinai one day after ISIS claims responsibility for 4 headless bodies.

Two people were killed in a suicide bombing in the Sinai Peninsula Thursday.

The bombing occurred at an Egyptian military checkpoint in northern Sinai. According to Egyptian security forces, soldiers spotted the bomber and killed him before he reached the checkpoint. A civilian and a soldier were killed when his suicide vest detonated.

The checkpoint was the bomber's apparent target. It is located near the town of Sheikh Zuweid, near the border with Gaza.

The bombing comes one day after four headless bodies were discovered in Bir al-Abd, also in northern Sinai. The ISIS terrorist organization claimed responsibility for murdering the four men.