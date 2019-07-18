IDF raids hidden weapons factory PA camp

IDF, Border Police arrest owners of lathe used to make weapons in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem in overnight raid.

IDF soldiers, in cooperation with the Border Police, destroyed a lathe for the manufacture of illegal weapons in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem overnight. The lathe owners were arrested and transferred for questioning by security forces.

An IDF Spokesperson stated, "The IDF continues to work constantly to locate illegal weapons and to safeguard the security of the residents in the area."

Major Y., the company's commander in the Egoz unit, said, "The operation took place tonight, following an ongoing intelligence effort to thwart attempts to manufacture illegal weapons that could be used for terror attacks against Israeli citizens. The demolition of the lathe is an important and significant part of the struggle against these weapons."





