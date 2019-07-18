Daily Mail stares down Ehud Barak

The British newspaper the Daily Mail today sent a harsh response to a letter they received from former Prime Minister Ehud Barak threatening to sue the newspaper for libel.

The letter sent by Barak's lawyers follows an image published by the newspaper showing Barak with his face partially concealed, entering the estate of millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter sent to Barak's lawyers by Daily Mail representatives, they demanded that Barak retract the expression "blood libel" against the paper's publication, making clear that "we did not act for any political entity."

The letter further states, "The Daily Mail stands behind its recent publications about Ehud Barak's ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein."

The paper added: "We should note that Barak's claim that he never participated in the illegal activities of Epstein came in response to a claim that was never made.

"The article presented images of Barak entering Jeffrey Epstein's estate in Manhattan in January 2016, with his face almost completely covered, and shortly after the arrival of four young women to the same estate (that was also photographed). The pictures were first published in 2016 without complaints, when Barak was described as an 'unidentified person'. The reason for the publication of the last article is Barak's admission that he is the person in the pictures, which also raises legitimate questions about his statement that he has never met Epstein in the company of women or young girls."