Senate hearing on Google bias, censorship as firm enters pharma

Google's Global Public Policy and Government Relations Department head Karan Bhatia testified before the U.S. Senate in a hearing entitled "Google and censorship through search engines", where he faced questions from Senators such as Senator Ted Crux (R-TX) about alleged Google discrimination against conservative views.

Among other witnesses testifying before the Senate committee was top social scientist and former Psychology Today editor Dr. Robert Epstein, whose extensive studies reveal that Google manipulated voters in 2016 and may have swayed from 2.6 million to 10.4 million voters to vote for Hillary Clinton.

Jerusalem-based national security analyst Lidia Monroe said, "This raises serious doubts about who actually won the popular vote. It also raises major concerns that these companies could be influencing what we see, what they don't want us to see, and manipulating us in a direction to push their corporate agendas."

Monroe told Arutz Sheva that such manipulation extends far beyond just the United States, explaining that they wield this kind of power in many countries where Google is the main search engine. "They could very well affect the Israeli elections, easily," she says.

Monroe notes that not only individual voters are affected, "but Congress - that votes on law and policy - these companies have the power to obliterate an undesirable political candidate so that they set in power people who will vote their way. This is extremely troubling and should be the story of the year... The power of a few corporate tech billionaires to manipulate voters is frightening."

The hearing comes after publication by Gary Null and Richard Gale of a new documentary revealing that Google now has a pharmaceutical division headed by GlaxosSmithKline’s former chairman of its global vaccine business.

According to the documentary, "Google today is not only a weapon for promoting the pharmaceutical agenda but now also a drug company itself. During the past six years, Google’s parent company Alphabet has launched two pharmaceutical companies. In 2013, it founded Calico, run by Genentech’s former CEO Arthur Levinson. Calico operates an R&D facility in the San Francisco Bay Area for the discovery of treatments associated with age-related diseases.

"Two years later, Alphabet founded Verily Life Sciences (previously Google Life Sciences). Both pharma companies are partnering with other drug corporations. Recently, Verily has partnered with the European pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to form a new drug company, Galvani Bioelectronics for the development of 'bioelectronic medicines'. The collaboration is costing the companies $715 million, and the new firm is being chaired by Glaxo’s former chairman of its global vaccines business."

In addition, notes the Fed Up Democrat blog, Google’s president of Customer Solutions Mary Ellen Coe now sits on Merck’s Board of Directors. "Merck is one of the world’s 'Big Four' vaccine manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies have realized the need to co-opt social media platforms as well as the world’s most powerful search engine – Google."

According to the blog, Google bias and censorship extend beyond the realm of politics. As reported by Telaposts.com:

'The June 2019 Google Broad Core Algorithm Update impacted the rankings of websites in Google's Search Engine Results Pages. Several aspects of the algorithm were changed which caused some sites to gain visibility and others to lose visibility.