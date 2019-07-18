'Brains' behind attack on Mumbai Chabad House arrested again

One of the masterminds of the 2008 attack on the Mumbai Chabad House rearrested by Pakistani security forces.

The Pakistani authorities announced yesterday the re-arrest of Hafiz Saeed, head of the terrorist organization that carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks a decade ago and the one considered the "brains" behind the attacks.

Saeed was arrested in the Punjab district, according to a source in his organization, on his way to the Pakistani city of Gujranwala, and the arrest warrant was linked to the funding of illegal activities.

Saeed was defined as a terrorist by the US and a $ 10 million prize was awarded for his capture.

Over the past few years Saeed has been arrested several times, but after legal proceedings was always released.

The last time he was released, about a year and a half ago, he expressed anger at the Indian government. On the other hand, Saeed's spokesman, Yahya Mujahed, called his release "the victory of truth."

During the Mumbai Chabad House attack nine years ago, terrorists murdered Chabad emissaries in the city Rabbi Gavriel Noach Holtzberg and his wife Rivka Holtzberg, Rabbi Ben Tzion Kroman, Rabbi Aryeh Leibush Teitelbaum, Yocheved Orpaz, and Norma Rabinowitz.

According to the Indian authorities, Saeed ran the Jama'at-al-Da'wah organization and was behind the deadly chain of attacks in Mumbai.