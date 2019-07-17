PM meets delegation of Frence MPs, asks them to ensure Hezbollah is outlawed in France.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with a delegation of senior French MPs in his office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu turned to his guests and asked them to help outlaw the Hezbollah terrorist organization in their country.

"It is very important that France and the rest of Europe do exactly what Argentina did recently, and that is to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization."

"It is the major terror organization in the Middle East and in the world, and it is operating terrorists on European soil. So the most important thing is to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and i think that should be done immediately," Netanyahu said.