Why does Israel allow Qatari money into Gaza?

Israel’s immigration minister, Yoav Galant (Likud) justified Israel’s policy of permitting cash transfers from Arab governments to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, saying the payments ultimately benefited both Israel and the residents of Gaza.

Speaking at an event organized by Dr. Joe Frager, Chovevei Zion and Arutz Sheva during former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s trip to Israel, Galant said that Israel allowed foreign governments, like that of Qatar, to hand over cash transfers to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, despite the Hamas terror group’s attacks on the Jewish state.

“For the time being, Hamas is in control. I think it won’t stay forever,” said Galant.

“Eventually, there will be a better life for the Palestinians under a different regime and different government. For the time being, we have to keep them ‘above the water’, but make sure that Hamas isn’t too aggressive.”

Aside from benefiting Gaza’s civilian population, Galant said the cash infusions helped to deescalate the Israel-Gaza conflict – a conflict he said Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas had tried to stir up by denying money to the Gaza Strip.

“This is the reason that we allow Arab money - Qatari money… to get into Gaza is because the one who is using the Palestinian people against Israel, although they suffer, is Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas]. He prevents the money that Israel is giving to him from the taxes that we collect for the Palestinians” from going to the Gaza Strip.

“He takes this money and only uses it Ramallah and other places. He doesn’t allow [Gaza] to use this money, not because he wants to fight Hamas, but because he wants Hamas to fight Israel.”

“We are not going to play his game.”