Shaked blasts 'hypocritical' outrage over Rafi Peretz

'I'm totally against conversion therapy, but attacks on Minister Peretz hypocritical and constitute censorship,' says ex-Justice Minister.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Ayelet Shaked
Marc Israel Sellem

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked defended Education Minister Rafi Peretz (United Right) on Wednesday, calling the backlash against Peretz “hypocritical” and a de facto form of censorship.

Shaked’s spoke out following a public backlash against Peretz over his comments in an interview aired Saturday night in which he expressed support for so-called gay “conversion therapy” to help people with same-sex attraction alter their sexual orientations.

While Shaked emphasized that she personally is adamantly opposed to conversion therapy, the former Justice Minister said the attacks on Rafi Peretz were a hypocritical attempt to silence dissenting views.

On Tuesday, following the public backlash, Minister Peretz renounced his support for conversion therapy, calling such treatment “unacceptable and severe”.

In a letter to Tel Aviv school principals, Peretz wrote: "I know that conversion treatments are unacceptable and severe, and I understand that this is an invasive treatment that is incompatible with the human psyche, causing patients more suffering than relief, even reaching the point of life-threatening suicide that could be prevented.

"However, it is the right of those who have same-sex orientation to seek a sympathetic ear and help from the professional bodies in a respectful and loving way, and that is what I intended in the interview," Peretz qualified.

