What does it take to get through to self hating leftist Jews and to avoid the worst tragedy of another Holocaust?

Dr Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses with a very special guest, Shifra Hoffman, the overall fate of those Jews ‘steadfastly’ remaining in the Diaspora.

Shifra Hoffman is a journalist and founder of the Victims of Arab Terror international organization (VAT) and Executive Director of SHUVA (Return--The Israel Emergency Aliyah Movement). She can be contacted at: hoffmanshifra@gmail.com