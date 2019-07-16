12 seats for list led by Ayelet Shaked

According to figures, joint run of right-leaning parties with Bennett and Shaked would bring more votes than separate run by parties.

A unification of the right-leaning parties could win 12 seats with Ayelet Shaked at the helm if elections were held today, according to a sample poll published Tuesday evening in News 12.

This means more seats for a party bloc including unified right-leaning parties and the New Right than a separate run would yield.

According to the data including Shaked, the Likud would weaken to 28 seats with Blue and White overtaking them, winning 30 Knesset seats.

On the other hand, a union of Labor, Meretz, and Democratic Israel would give a Leftist union 15 seats, but would leave the Likud stronger with 31 mandates and Blue and White 28 seats.

The survey also examined the parties running separately, and it emerged that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 31 seats while Blue and White would take 30.

The Joint Arab List, which has yet to reach an agreement for its re-constitution, would receive 11 Knesset seats, Yisrael Beyteinu would get 10, United Torah Judaism receives 8, and Shas 7.

A lone Labor Party run would produce six seats in the poll, the New Right with Bennett and Shaked 5, and the Right Parties Union would get 4 seats.

Meretz and Democratic Israel would win four seats each, with Moshe Feiglin's Zehut Party remaining below the electoral threshold.