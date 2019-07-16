Save an Israeli educational farm for amazing misunderstood teens

When no one else believed in these boys, here they learned to believe in themselves again. For over 20 years, Schmuel HaCohen has been working with at-risk youth on his farm in Nachliel, a village in the Samarian mountains of Israel. Broken souls, who everyone (including their own families) had given up on, when Schmuel stepped into the picture. He would ‘pick them up from the dirt’, teach them how to believe in themselves, and train them to run positive, spiritual yet also down-to-earth, healthy lives and ultimately buiild families.

The farm at Nachliel offers therapeutic opportunities to grow. The boys have a chance to cultivate the land, build, work on a farm, and ride horses. Nearby rivers and nature paths provide a place where the boys learn how to swim and catch fish. The natural wilderness around provides a perfect resort for youth to learn to navigate, take care of themselves in difficult conditions and most importantly how to look after one another.

Schmuel has deep love and commitment for the land of Israel and the people of Israel. He moved to Israel from the States when he was in his teens, joined the IDF and was a Commander in a Special Unit. He’s a therapist and idealist, and it’s in his heart to care deeply for each and every one of the boys on the farm. The youth farm has been recommended by community leaders and rabbis all over Israel because they understood through results that Schmuel knows most about youth and how to help them.

The farm has given hundreds of young boys a purpose, it has brightened up their future and helped heal the broken relationship with their families. Most of these young kids are now building their own happy homes and families in Israel.

NOW the farm is under financial threat of closing-down.

The only way to keep this farm is to buy the place. Your donation will be used if we reach our goal or not. If we do not reach the goal, your money will go towards building another place and we cannot give a refund on any donations.

But, YOU can keep it open!

Share your love of Israel and its youth, by helping us reach our goal and sharing with others.

Schmuel is trying to raise money, but we his friends, would like to help more because time is urgent. We know money could be tight, trust us when we say even a little can help because time is running out.

Think about it – when you donate to a cause you become an active part of all its success and it’s like you’re also doing it yourself!

Much success and happiness to you all,

Schmuel’s Friends

