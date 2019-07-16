Jailed Hamas terrorist found dead in prison

Terrorist jailed following attack on Israeli forces found dead in prison.

A Hamas terrorist jailed following a terror attack on Israeli security personnel was found dead at an Israeli jail Tuesday morning.

Nassar Majed Taqatqa, 31, was found dead in the mental health facility of the Nitzan prison in Ramleh in central Israel Tuesday morning, the Israel Prison Service said.

A special mobile intensive care unit was called to the prison to treat Taqatqa.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, however, the terrorist was declared dead at the scene.

Taqatqa had been examined at the HaEmek Hospital in Afula several days ago and was released.

On Monday, he was sent to the prison’s mental health facility for observation.

The Israel Prison Service said the circumstances of the terrorist’s death are being examined.

Taqatqa, a resident of the Palestinian Authority town of Beit Fajjar south of Jerusalem, was arrested on June 19th, following an attack on Israeli security forces.