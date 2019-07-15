29 Mount Hevron Arab water thieves arrested

IDF forces, the police, and Civil Administration conducted an enforcement campaign against water theft in the Judea Brigade area.

The operation took place following the theft of water by Arabs who illegally connected pipes, brought water in trucks, and stored them in illegal reservoirs.

As part of the operation, 29 Arabs were arrested, 18 trucks were confiscated, three water pumps, illegal plumbing networks, and eight illegal water reservoirs were seized.

The operation was made possible after intensive investigation by IDF forces in cooperation with the Israel Police and Mekorot.

Judea Brigade Deputy Commander Lieutenant Colonel Niv Assaf said "For a long time, we've been planning, together with many bodies, this extensive enforcement against water theft. We'll continue to act against lawbreakers and to protect the way of life of the residents of the sector."