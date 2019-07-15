Rabbis against Rabbi Tal: 'Unworthy to teach'

Rabbi Dov Lior and Rabbi Chaim Druckman published a harsh letter against Rabbi Shmuel Tal, on the backdrop of the Rabbinical Court's decision to allow Rabbi Tal to serve as head of Yeshivat Torat Chayim, despite the existence of an "improper relationship" with a married woman.

"The rabbi cannot be an educational figure in our camp," the rabbis wrote. "Although the court's ruling surprisingly allowed Rabbi Tal to continue his role, the court certainly didn't obligate one to study in his institutions and accept his ignominious demeanor and contempt for the G-d and Torah of Israel."

Rabbi Lior also ruled that parents must pull their children out of Torat Chayim institutions in Yad Binyamin. ''This person had an illegitimate relationship; an educator should be an educational figure. Since there are many murmurings and the public is stormy and confused, I think this rabbi should have gone into a cooling-off period of two or three years, cut off from the entire field of education and at the same time help him to shake off his 'holy spirit' and imaginings.

"I would not send children to the institution in such an atmosphere. Parents should take their children out of those educational institutions," added Rabbi Lior.