Kibedy Gordon (19) of Shilo in Binyamin will represent Israel in the 2019 IFMA Senior World Championships in Bangkok. Thailand. Gordon will be the youngest competitor in his category: Male, 57kg, Class A.

Gordon was Israel Youth Muaythai Champion and Israel Muaythai Champion in the adult division in 2018 and was European Muaythai Champion in 2017. He also won his first professional fight in Thailand two years ago. He has served in the IDF as an outstanding athlete since last summer. Last year he competed the first time at the senior world champion in Mexico in male 57kg class B . He will be fighting to qualify for the World Games, 2021. All the IFMA competitions in 2019 and 2020 are listed as official qualification events for the esteemed World Games 2021 and medalists will receive points towards qualification rankings.

Muay Thai or Thai boxing is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. The discipline is known as the "Art of Eight Limbs" because it is characterized by the combined use of fists, elbows, knees, and shins.

The 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships will be held Aug 30 - Sep. 6, 2019 in Korea, and European Championships 2019 will be held in Belarus in November.