Watch: Hamas summer camps

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Kamil Abu Rokun published a video on COGAT's Twitter account in English.

In the video, the General seeks to reveal to the international community the true face of summer camps run by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in comparison to normative summer camps for children in Israel and the rest of the world.

"This week the Hamas terrorist organization launched the children's summer camp activities in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of children are being taught to hate and terror; to which summer camp would you send your children?"